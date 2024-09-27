Vladimir Jushkin The Sarmat gamble: the failed missile that Russians would like to cover up

The first and only successful test of the Sarmat missile took place on April 20, 2022. This was acknowledged by Vladimir Degtyar, the head of the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, which is part of the state corporation Roscosmos and which developed the missile. The test was personally observed by Vladimir Putin. Subsequently another (unsuccessful) launch took place on February 20, 2023, which was covered up by the Russian leadership.
In September 2023, Roscosmos announced that the Sarmat strategic missile system had been put on "combat duty."
On September 20, 2024, an RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile exploded in a launch silo of the Plesetsk military cosmodrome (at the Yubileynaya launch pad). According to experts, the explosion occurred during a test launch.
This is confirmed by satellite images taken in July and on September 23. They show that part of the launch pad has been severely damaged.
Second, NASA's FIRMS service, which provides rapid notifications about large fires worldwide, reported that a major fire was detected in that area on September 20 (it was visible from space).
Third, Pavel Podvig, head of the "Russian Nuclear Forces" project, and Maxim Starchak, from the Center for International and Defense Policy of Queen's University, claim that the Yubileynaya launch pad has been used for testing Sarmat missiles also earlier.