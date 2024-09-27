Vladimir Jushkin The Sarmat gamble: the failed missile that Russians would like to cover up

Third , the Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), the leading enterprise in the manufacture of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, has undergone a machinery overhaul, replacing its equipment with machine tools from Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria. Their production capacity is 2-4 such missiles per year. However, KMZ and other enterprises involved in the production of the missile suffer from a shortage of experienced workers, poor management, and a shortage of modern equipment. Sanctions have impeded the importation of necessary components and materials in sufficient quantities and quality. Factories typically rework components and materials to meet specifications, but many enterprises involved in Sarmat production simply do not have such capabilities.

Alexei Arbatov, head of the Center for International Security at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, notes: "The Sarmat is not fundamentally different from the Voevoda missile. It's simply a new missile, and that's all. It's like having an old car, and then a new car appears, and in many respects, it's a little better. But fundamentally, it's the same model with the same functions. There's nothing fundamentally new in this system." It should be added that the Sarmat missile will use the same silos as the Voevoda, only the control electronics will require some modifications.