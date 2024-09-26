EDITORIAL A new phase of trickery

So why are we failing to curb budget growth then? And why can't we make cuts quickly and decisively, instead of delaying them?

The Estonian economy has been in recession for nine months. Eesti Pank predicts economic growth of 1.9 percent for next year. But how much will our budget grow? Right, 3.8 percent. So exactly twice as much as it could grow given the European Commission's spending rule. This is a point to which the Fiscal Council could also have drawn attention.

So why are we failing to curb budget growth then? And secondly, why can't we make cuts now, make them quickly and decisively, instead of delaying them? The private sector does not say to employees: this year we will cut your salary by five percent, next year by 20 percent or 30 percent, and in the third year we will dismiss you. If a company has problems, it will look for new markets immediately and cut costs resolutely right away, not over several years.

Well, it is impossible to compare the costs of the state with those of a private company in all respects. But docking a dog's tail one piece at a time, like they did in a Gabrovo joke, is unreasonable for the state sector as well. Why suffer pain every year and keep stress up constantly? The crucial cuts should be made at once, as this would already give us a significant temporal effect compared to dispersing them over several years.

So, to those with concerned faces who talk to us about tough statesmanlike decisions, we say that, with all due respect, we don't see any evidence of them yet.