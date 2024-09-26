TARMO PIKNER The Estonian Constitution requires amendment

Section 62 of the Constitution is strikingly inhibiting – a member of the Riigikogu is not bound by a mandate. They cannot be recalled, which also does not enable the calling of extraordinary elections, which is possible in other democracies. In reality, it is the party, not the people, that gives the mandate here with the drawing up of election lists.
The Riigikogu's second-largest group, which is those sitting by the windows, has been formed as a result of party politics, not by the will of the people. 101 smart people have been nailed to the chairs of the Riigikogu for four years – this is not a guarantee of stability, but a waste of resources and hindering of develoment that has developed in practice.
The fact that state power is exercised in the form of representative democracy through political parties has not been written in this way in the Constitution. In practice, the state is maintaining the parliamentary parties in the extent of about a third. In theory, however, it may happen that the state allocation makes up 100 percent of the party's income (if the membership fee is not mandatory and there are no donations).
Here, one could talk about the possibility in which the state, with its political parties, is governing itself. According to the election law, Riigikogu elections are held through political parties under their name. In theory, this is not the only possible path. One alternative would be electoral coalitions. But we could also go back to the roots – down the path of direct democracy (for example, Switzerland). After all, by now, democracy has so many different faces that it is often not recognized. Direct democracy could be implemented at least in the period between elections in combination with representative democracy. In the case of our small country with a one-level municipal system (compared to 4.5 levels in France, for example), this would be easily implemented. I am inclined to believe that state governance needs to be spelled out more clearly in the Constitution.