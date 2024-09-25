Estonian government approves 2025 state budget bill

In strengthening its independent defense capabilities, Estonia will continue supporting Ukraine with an amount equaling 0.25 percent of its GDP, meaning over 100 million euros annually. This will be achieved as much as possible through products from the Estonian defense industry, marking the largest national industrial growth plan to date.

The government said in the press release that military defense is successful when it is supported by society, and when residents and authorities are prepared for crises. To this end, an additional 219 million euros will be allocated over the next four years for investments in broad-based national defense, including 165 million in strengthening internal security. Funded projects will include the construction of the Estonian-Russian border, addressing hybrid threats, and enhancing civil protection.

To finance the surge in defense spending, Estonia will introduce a fixed-term broad security tax until the end of 2028. Over four years, the government will collect up to 2.6 billion euros with the security tax, of which 594 million euros is income from the corporate profit tax.

As a measure to boost the economy, next year's budget contains a total of 1.9 billion euros in investments and investment subsidies. In terms of investment level, Estonia ranks number one in the European Union.