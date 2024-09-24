JÜRI KOTŠINEV Closing off the Gulf of Finland to the Russians was topical already in the interwar period

The UK then began to form a coalition against the Soviet Union, which, according to the British plans, was to include Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. The Estonian and Finnish naval staffs of the time developed a project to block the Gulf of Finland. According to this project, upon the outbreak of war with the Soviet Union, Estonian and Finnish coastal batteries were to block the passage of the Soviet Union's military fleet in the sea area between Tallinn and Helsinki.

Finland and Estonia received financial aid from Western countries and built coastal defense batteries on their coasts in the narrowest part of the Gulf of Finland. At the same time, extensive mine barriers were installed in the gulf. In the event of war with the Soviet Union, the Estonian and Finnish fleets were to unite under Finnish command. This united fleet was supposed to start operating in a joint fight against the Baltic fleet of the Soviet Union, but a war between the Western bloc and the Soviet Union did not end up breaking out then.