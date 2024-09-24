TAIMAR PETERKOP Let us raise our blue, black and white flags on this anniversary!

The war refugees who had left Estonia during World War II gave visibility and also strength to these political demands and messages. More than 80,000 refugees were scattered all over the world. In order to unite them, the Estonian World Council was established, along with the Estonian National Fund to finance joint foreign policy actions. The Estonian diaspora worked with Latvian, Lithuanian, but also Ukrainian, Belarusian, Polish, Czech, and Hungarian refugees to achieve their goals.

Extraordinary flag day

On September 19, 2024, the Government of the Republic gathered at the Põgari-Sassi prayer house to commemorate the restoration of Estonia's constitutional government in September 1944 and to emphasize the continuity of the Republic of Estonia. The government's off-site sittings in Põgari have become an important tradition. In addition to the sitting, a government press conference was held.

The Government of the Republic was approached by the Estonian World Council last year to declare a one-off flag day in 2024 to remember those who had to flee the Soviet terror in 1944.

Since the establishment of Estonia's statehood, the Estonian people have wanted to organize their lives on their own land by themselves. We want to be free and are ready to show this to the world.

Resisting the regime occupying Estonia was an act of heroism, because without it, the nature of the occupation would have remained unclear: did society's previous agreement to maintain statehood still hold, or had a new form and content of organizing society's life been achieved? The actions of the Otto Tief government, tens of thousands of Forest Brothers and their supporters, school students, dissidents, the government-in-exile, and diplomats provide a definitive answer. Since the establishment of Estonia's statehood, the Estonian people have wanted to organize their lives on their own land by themselves. We want to be free and are ready to show this to the world.

In order to commemorate this event important for the Estonian state and the people, the government established an obligation for all state, city and municipality authorities and legal persons in public law to raise the Estonian flag on September 22, 2024. All households, associations and societies are also very welcome to fly the Estonian flag!