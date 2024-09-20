EDITORIAL Tsahkna's thoughtless mistake

In this vote, the opinions of EU countries diverged: the Czech Republic and Hungary voted against, while Estonia was among twelve countries that supported the resolution, and another twelve countries abstained. Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the economic affairs committee of the Riigikogu and member of the Reform Party, has now invited Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna from Estonia 200 and Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov to discuss whether Estonia's political direction regarding Israel and Palestine has changed for some reason.
Undoubtedly, the situation in Palestine is complex and has a long history, but a good guiding principle for our foreign policy makers would be to adhere to a values-based approach. Just as the war in Ukraine would end if Russian forces withdrew, negotiations between Jews and Palestinians would be possible if Hamas renounced its goal of destroying the state of Israel.
Let us recall that nearly a year ago, on October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killing and taking many civilians hostage and orchestrating a massacre at a music festival near the border, where many victims were, by the way, committed advocates of peace. Some hostages have been successfully released, some have been found dead, and the fate of the hostages who are still missing continues to fuel political passions in Israel.