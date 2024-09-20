EDITORIAL Tsahkna's thoughtless mistake

Any negotiations should be conditional on the cessation of hostilities, with the release of hostages serving as a gesture of goodwill. Unfortunately, there are currently no signs of such goodwill, which is why Estonia's vote in the UN General Assembly seemed poorly thought out by the Foreign Ministry. Nothing would have gone wrong if we had chosen to remain neutral alongside Germany, Sweden, Lithuania, or Denmark.

It is worth recalling some historical facts. In 1947, the same UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to create both Israeli and Palestinian states in Palestine. The territory was to be divided according to population. The Jews accepted this resolution, but the Arabs rejected it. When the Jews declared their state on May 14, 1948, according to the resolution, all neighboring countries attacked the very next day.

It is a miracle that the state of Israel won that war and all subsequent wars. Like Estonia, Israel has lived under constant threat, which has led to the development of its defense industry and military into world-class forces. Let us also remember that Israel sold weapons to the newly independent Estonian state in 1993 when no one else was willing to do so. This is a point for the Foreign Ministry to consider.