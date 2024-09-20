Marko Mihkelson Has our foreign policy towards Israel changed?

Regarding the Middle East conflict, Estonia's stance has consistently been to support all steps that ensure a lasting and mutually respectful peace. Since Estonia has not recognized Palestine as an independent state, our consistent position in UN votes has been rather neutral. This does not mean that we do not support solutions such as a two-state approach. Achieving this, however, is only possible if both parties are willing to engage in peace negotiations. This also implies that Hamas, which enjoys broad popularity in Palestinian territories, must cease its terrorist activities and abandon the goal of destroying the state of Israel.

The Foreign Ministry has justified recent voting decisions, among other things, by the need to garner broader support for the international condemnation of Russia's aggression in Ukraine. In the context of international law, the rhetoric of double standards, particularly from Arab states, is understandable, but the issue of Palestine is much more nuanced and, when it comes to shaping attitudes, requires consideration of the activities of the aforementioned terrorist organizations and their major sponsors.

The votes in the UN General Assembly this year regarding the issue of Palestine have drawn public attention to Estonia's official stance and raised questions about whether there has been a change in Estonia's foreign policy. This will be discussed by the foreign affairs committee of the Riigikogu in its session on October 7 with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.