Governor of the Central Bank: Estonia's economy slowly recovering from recession

Gradually, however, Estonian economy is overcoming the recession, according to Müller. Among the positive signs are the increase in cross-border orders expected by Estonian exporting companies and the reversal of the dynamics of the production volume of several branches that used to be in difficulty in the meantime. The purchasing power of Estonian people has also recovered in the last two years. In addition, the economy is supported by the reduction of interest rates by the central bank. Since June, the European Central Bank has cut rates twice.

«This supports the investment capacity of businesses and creates additional budget space for households with mortgages for other expenses,» the governor of the central bank said. He recalled that since the loans of Estonian companies and households are mostly with floating interest rates, the sharp rise in interest rates quickly had a negative impact on the economy. Now there is reason to believe that the positive impact of interest rate cuts will also be quickly felt in the Estonian economy as well.