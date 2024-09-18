James Sherr Turning the tables

It is not the first time that this has come to light. In June 2023, Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s ‘march for justice’ exposed the openness of Russian territory to incursion and the exploitation of surprise. To be sure, Prigozhin did not march into Russia at the head of a foreign army. The fact remains that in the fortnight after launching the Kursk operation on 6 June, Ukraine captured more Russian territory than Russia managed to capture in all of Ukraine between January and July.
However events unfold, the Kursk operation has overturned assumptions in at least two respects. Until now, the Soviet academy education of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has widely been held against him. (In contrast, the military-educational background of his predecessor, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, is entirely Ukrainian). It is scarcely incidental that Syrskyi is a graduate of the Moscow Higher Command Combined Arms Command School because the Kursk incursion is a well executed combined arms operation. It has been a stunning application of what was conspicuously lacking in Ukraine’s summer 2023 offensive: the coordination of artillery, drones, armour, air defence, infantry, intelligence (ISR) and special forces. Not least, it has been a classic example of operational manoeuvre: a bold strike through the weak point of the enemy’s line into the rear of his deployment. Finally, the operation was conceived and executed in conditions of near-complete surprise (meaning that whilst the enemy saw much of what was taking place, they did not understand it). The last application of these principles was the Kharkiv counter-offensive of September 2022, also commanded by Syrskyi. In other words, the long cycle of attritional war has been broken.