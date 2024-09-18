James Sherr Turning the tables

Second, Ukraine and the United States view the war through different lenses and probably will continue to do so. Ukrainians believe that their cause is eminently sustainable if the West is willing to sustain it. They also believe that a meaningful victory — the breaking of the Russian army’s offensive potential and the rolling back of a good portion of its territorial gains — lies within the art of the possible. But in the United States, Germany and many other places, the conviction that ‘Russia cannot be defeated’ is solidly entrenched (as, in total contradiction, is the apprehension that Russia’s defeat would be too dangerous to manage). Whereas Ukrainians and their more committed partners in east-central Europe believe that the war vindicates their historical conviction that Russia is only provoked by weakness, a number of influential figures in the West, even some persuaded of the need to ‘impose costs’ on Russia, believe that the war was provoked by NATO enlargement and the disregard of Russia’s ‘legitimate interests’. Moreover, whilst the Biden administration concedes that the likelihood of nuclear escalation is low, the President and his national security team believe that it is too significant to risk. Avoiding a ‘wider conflict’ takes precedence over victory as Ukrainians understand it. For Ukraine, defeat of the enemy and survival are inseparable. These differences are not easily reconciled.