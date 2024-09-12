Tamila Bursova What we can learn from Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power grid

Lost capacities – what did the summer blackouts tell us?
How serious the problem is is shown by the fact that we already have stabilizing power outages in the summer. This means that, according to the plan, the power is turned off for a few hours, or vice versa – according to the schedule, it is turned on only for a few hours per day.
This is done because there is not enough capacity in the energy system: in the summer, the capacity units of nuclear power plants and the surviving units of thermal power plants need scheduled repairs, but high temperatures in turn lead to an increase in consumption. In summer, solar and wind power plants partially solve the problem, but in winter, the situation is even more complicated, because there is not enough sunlight, thermal power plants have been destroyed, and nuclear power plants cannot maneuver with energy to a sufficient extent. In addition, cities where thermal power plants are built are left without heat suppliers.
Restoration of thermal power plants, dispersion of production or energy autonomy?
Ukraine faces the thorny question of how to resolve the situation. We are absolutely capable of fending off Russia's energy blockade. To this end, in my opinion, the problem must be solved in a complex way: restore destroyed capacities, build dispersed production and stimulate the energy autonomy of regions, residential complexes and private households. I'll explain why.