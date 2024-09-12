Tamila Bursova What we can learn from Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power grid

Who pays for the restoration of what was destroyed? Guarantees for investors, electricity tariffs and reality

The next question concerns the resources to restore the power systems. I am not an expert in the operation of the power system, so subjectively one of the most difficult questions for me is who should finance the restoration of the destroyed power systems.

Should it be the state? The state has very limited resources in times of war, because the main thing is to ensure the functioning of the army that protects us. International donors or the private sector? At this point, the question is whether the country is ready to create such an investment climate, in which both international and domestic investors are convinced that their rights to property and investment profitability are protected both formally and in reality. The lack of appropriate guarantees for the protection of private property rights and the return on investment leads to the fact that investors lack confidence in the state. They may be deterred by the threat of losing their resources due to war or illegal confiscation of property. Until then, this remains a big problem.