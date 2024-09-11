Former Swedbank CEO jailed for 'swindling' in Estonia money laundering case

Birgitte Bonnesen was found guilty of «gross swindling.»

Her lawyer, Per Samuelsson, told Swedish news agency TT he was «in shock» over the conviction and would file an appeal.

The Svea Court of Appeal overturned a district court ruling from 2023, which had acquitted Bonnesen, and comes five years after the eruption of a money laundering scandal implicating Swedbank.

Bonnesen was the CEO of Swedbank Group in 2019 when the Baltic money laundering scandal broke out. She has denied the charges, and in 2023, the Stockholm District Court acquitted Bonnesen of all charges. A key part of the indictment concerned Swedbank Estonia and the provision of incorrect information regarding anti-money laundering measures in Estonia.

In the appellate court, the prosecutor demanded that Bonnesen be sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2019, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT alleged that at least 40 billion kronor, equivalent at the time to 4.4 billion dollars, of suspicious and high-risk transactions had been channeled to Baltic countries, notably Estonia, from Swedbank accounts.

The revelations, which saw the bank's share price tumble, led to Bonnesen being fired.

The following year, Sweden's financial regulator fined the bank four billion kronor and warned it to follow anti-money laundering laws.