HILLAR PETERSEN Time to trade the family van for a sports car

In order to get the whole family into the car at once, we need an eight-seater vehicle, and as recently as June I was convinced that nothing could beat a big family van. An interesting phenomenon called motor vehicle tax made me reassess the circumstances.

Our current Ford van recently turned 10 years old. A good time for a swap. I'm probably not the only one to think it would be worthwhile to change cars this year, so as to avoid the new registration fee. In June, I started looking into what was being offered. It's a shame that the Multivan had been reduced to a seven-seater in the meantime. Anyway, to summarize the market research, I found that the most reasonable thing would be to order a new Ford van. However, it turned out that it won't be that easy, because amidst the production difficulties and the insignificance of the Estonian market, the delivery time offered upon ordering was 6-12 months.