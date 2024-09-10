RAIVO VARE Is the night darkest before dawn?

It is often said that the night is darkest before dawn. I fear that this saying applies not only to natural phenomena but also to human society. Increasingly, it feels like this is what is happening with the war in Ukraine. Recent information suggests that the war has reached a stalemate in its attrition phase, preparations for negotiations are underway, and there is concern about the West's continued support for Ukraine.

Stalemate in the war of attrition

Although we like to comfort ourselves with the unexpected success of the Ukrainians in repelling Russia's invasion and fighting a new Battle of Kursk, as well as their remarkable resilience in defending their positions, particularly in Donbas, where they have ceded surprisingly little territory to the massive Russian assaults, the reality is more complex. It is impossible to cover all the details in a short commentary, but the main points have already become clear.

The war has fully entered the attrition phase. This is evident from Russia's repeated, barbaric attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and its population, a strategy the aggressor openly acknowledges. They proclaim loudly that their aim is to test the resilience of the Ukrainian people and state, attempting to wear them down. Coupled with this is a hope that war fatigue will affect not only Ukraine but also the Western nations supporting it. This could allow the Kremlin to secure a favorable ceasefire, giving Russia time to recover and prepare for another offensive. By now, there should be no doubt that Vladimir Putin's goal is not limited to the increasingly repeated demand for the recognition of Crimea as belonging to Moscow, the annexation of additional territory within the administrative borders of Donbas, and the subjugation of Ukraine's political choices to the Kremlin. This also includes the lifting of sanctions and, essentially, the international recognition of Moscow's special sphere of influence, along with an overt dominance of power politics over the principle of equality in international law. His ultimate goal has been, is, and will remain the complete subjugation of ALL of Ukraine. This is ingrained in the logic of the Russian regime's existence, and even a change in its leadership would not alter this. Unfortunately, this fact is often misunderstood, especially in the West.