I was pleased to have concluded my article «Russia's Nazi hunt – Germany, Ukraine, Finland», in which I analyzed the Kremlin's recently published accusations of Finland committing genocide against Slavs during World War II, with a prediction that a similar accusation would likely arise against Moldova and Romania. Indeed, it did, and in a rather peculiar way, political scientist Toomas Alatalu writes.
TOOMAS ALATALU ⟩ Transnistria has been declared a Nazi term
On September 2, 1990, the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), located in the region of the Soviet army and military factories in the Moldavian SSR, declared itself an independent state (or a second Moldovan republic within the Soviet Union) and recently celebrated its 34th anniversary. Naturally, this was a separatist move, and while Russia formally recognizes Moldova's territorial integrity, the Russian ambassador to Chișinău was nonetheless present at the event, endorsing the region's independence. Also in attendance was a representative of the 1,500-strong Russian military contingent stationed there.
Incidentally, after Ukraine's operation began in the Kursk region, there have been occasional musings about whether Ukraine could have attacked PMR instead! It is worth noting that the region houses Europe's largest Soviet-era ammunition depot, and explosions occurred in a similar depot in Vrbětice, Czech Republic, in 2014 when munitions were being sent to Ukraine. Four years later, two Russian «tourists» were caught in the Skripal poisoning case in England, and it turned out one had been near Vrbětice before the explosion. This might explain why the Cobasna depot is not widely discussed.
In a similar vein, Russia's control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, established in 2022, was long hushed up, but it is now officially part of Russia. Efforts are being made not to overly alarm Western citizens, but let us return to Moldova.
The aforementioned «independence» was declared at the 2nd Congress of all Moscow-aligned deputies—a power struggle tactic that had impressed the West at the time, originating in the crumbling Soviet Union, particularly in Estonia. Initiated by the «right people», that is the popular fronts and national directors and chairmen, it was quickly countered by representatives of the Russkiy Mir.
It is no coincidence that Estonian Supreme Soviet deputy Vladimir Lebedev was present at the Tiraspol congress, representing the Interregional Council of Deputies (formed in Kohtla-Järve). In fact, he represented certain cities or districts in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Leningrad. Moscow has always used similar methods in its critical border regions.
In the present day, PMR—known in Romanian and Moldovan as the Republica Moldovenească Nistreană, and more commonly as Transnistria—is led by Vadim Krasnoselsky, who surprisingly announced during the anniversary celebrations that the term «Transnistria» should be abandoned in favor of the Russian «Pridnestrovie».
It turned out that Krasnoselsky had, in the meantime, turned into a philologist-politician, as he explained that the word «Transnistria», meaning «beyond the Nistru River» (Dniestr in Russian) from the Romanian perspective, is associated with fascism and Nazism. He stated, «For me, Transnistria, as a term meaning beyond the Dniester River, has come to represent hunger, destruction, killing, blood – the Holocaust.» What a combination! Krasnoselsky contrasted this with «Pridnestrovie», which simply means the area along the Dniester River.
The difference in terms is clear, yet «Transnistria» appears in Moldova's Declaration of Independence (August 27, 1991) and has never been interpreted in such a vague or contentious manner before.
Meanwhile, Moscow's propaganda attacks, which began in 2019, against Germany and Finland's armies and the occupation powers of 1941–44 have also included accusations of the dismemberment of Russian lands, particularly in the context of Finland's Greater Finland plans. Notably, since Vladimir Putin's latest ultimatum (June 14), his and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's speeches include a new, almost obligatory, element to their previous constant refrain – «they want to bring us to our knees»: the claim that Russia is being threatened with dismemberment. This was also included in the accusations against Finland (Maria Zakharova, Rashid Nurgaliyev), and Putin made the same claim in his speech in Vladivostok on September 5. All this while Russia itself seizes pieces of land from its neighbors, and boasts about it.
We now keenly await the response of the collective West, especially the European Union, as Transnistria holds separate agreements with the EU.
Let me remind readers that Transnistria was part of Bessarabia, mentioned in the secret protocol of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in which the German side claimed to have no interest in the region, while Moscow affirmed its interest. This led to the Soviet army entering the area in June 1940, followed by Romania’s counteroffensive a year later.
From a historical-geographical perspective, the river was the border, and from the viewpoint of the previous ruler, Romania, this is a territory beyond the river, which the authorities in Chișinău have consistently tried to refer to as the left-bank provinces of the Republic of Moldova. Krasnoselsky, however, claims to be restoring historical justice, stating that Russians were the first to name the region in the early 19th century.
Krasnoselsky put his proposal to a vote in the separatist parliament two days later, and it passed unanimously in two swift readings. From now on, anyone using the term «Transnistria» will be fined 360 rubles, or about 20 euros. If an official makes this mistake, the fine is doubled.
The speed with which this law was passed is driven by Moldova's ongoing presidential election campaign and the referendum supporting EU membership. On October 20, Moldovan citizens living in PMR will have to witness how Russkiy Mir opens a new battlefield, asserting its presence as a Russian-speaking concept on potential future EU territory.