TOOMAS ALATALU Transnistria has been declared a Nazi term

Meanwhile, Moscow's propaganda attacks, which began in 2019, against Germany and Finland's armies and the occupation powers of 1941–44 have also included accusations of the dismemberment of Russian lands, particularly in the context of Finland's Greater Finland plans. Notably, since Vladimir Putin's latest ultimatum (June 14), his and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's speeches include a new, almost obligatory, element to their previous constant refrain – «they want to bring us to our knees»: the claim that Russia is being threatened with dismemberment. This was also included in the accusations against Finland (Maria Zakharova, Rashid Nurgaliyev), and Putin made the same claim in his speech in Vladivostok on September 5. All this while Russia itself seizes pieces of land from its neighbors, and boasts about it.