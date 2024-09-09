Kristen Michal to continue as leader of Reform Party

«We are unique in Estonian politics. Our work culture brings people together but doesn't shy away from asking difficult questions. Our respect comes from mastering the subject and getting the work done, not from merely nodding in agreement. Our mission remains relevant -- a self-reliant people, growth in prosperity and a strong middle class, security in defense for the growth of the economy and families, a Western mindset and culture, and most importantly, hope -- even in difficult times, we always work for a better future,» Michal said, adding that he aims to maintain the team spirit in the party, based on shared values.

Michal received 664 votes in the party leader election. A total of 818 party members participated in the the vote.

Sec-gen says voice of reason distinguishing Reform Party from its opponents

Secretary general of the Estonian Reform Party and member of the parliament Timo Suslov said in his speech at the party's general assembly on Sunday that what often sets the Reform Party apart from its political opponents is the voice of reason.

«The Reform Party has repeatedly shown that even in tough times, we keep our flag flying high and make the right decisions for Estonia to move forward. We do this regardless of whether the party gains short-term popularity from it or not,» Suslov said.

Suslov noted that the Reform Party has always lived up to its name by being ready to implement bold reforms and adapt to changes, as the world around us constantly presents new challenges. This, he said, is the key to the party's long-term success, which it will continue to uphold.