FOOKUS Former defense chief of Poland: Russia should not be allowed to even start the operation to capture Suwałki

I don't agree that the Russians are crazy and just decide to attack Warsaw or Tallinn. The threat of attack is related to the search for opportunities to disrupt NATO unity as well as developments elsewhere. If something happens in Taiwan, Israel, Lebanon, or Iran, the United States may also face dilemmas in those regions.

So the threat of a military attack against Poland or Estonia would consist not only of attacking these countries, but of influencing the global position of the United States and forcing Washington into a difficult situation?

Yes, even then the attack may not be military, but hybrid. The threat of a military attack is directly related to the future of Ukraine. If, in the future, Poland's neighbor is a failed country that has to spend half of its budget on military defense, then we have a big problem.