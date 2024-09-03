FOOKUS Former defense chief of Poland: Russia should not be allowed to even start the operation to capture Suwałki

- We should increase investments in the infrastructure for the reception of allies.
- Not all political leaders of NATO countries have yet acknowledged the new military reality.
- The migration attack has been a cooperation between Russia and Belarus from the beginning.
Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, the previous commander of the Polish armed forces, took office in 2018, four months before Gen. Martin Herem assumed the same post in Estonia. The military friendship of these two men started a new era in the military defense of our region, the focus of which is on the addition of long-range firepower to the arsenal of the Baltic states and the early deterrence of the aggressor. The man who laid the foundation for the special military relationship between Poland and Estonia was interviewed by editor Meelis Oidsalu.