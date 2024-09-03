MEELIS OIDSALU The Baltic defense renaissance needs a political cover

Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, the previous commander of the armed forces of Poland, like the previous head of the defense forces of Estonia, Gen. Martin Herem, unexpectedly left his post a few months before the end of his term. Just like Herem, Andrzejczak has remained tight-lipped when clarifying the circumstances of his departure.

In politics, things usually happen with a long delay, and as retired Gen. Andrzejczak politely says, European governments have yet to integrate the new military reality into their political agenda.

Anyone who reads the interview with Andrzejczak will learn that Herem's information campaign this spring to increase long-range firepower so that we can prevent the enemy in an earlier phase, rather than waiting for them to attack us, has actually been maturing for five years and, in the form of certain procurements (HIMARS and anti-ship missiles), is the result of the partially implemented Baltic regional defense renaissance. It is a regional initiative that has also inspired Latvia and Lithuania to acquire long-range firepower.

Proactive defense strategy