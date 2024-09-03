TEET KORSTEN Manuscripts burn very poorly

Newspapers later wrote that it was arson. Rushing ahead, I can say that the police got nowhere with their investigations. To put it more maliciously, they were as bad as the fire department – when the same house caught fire a second time in the same night, it was likely the result of half-baked work of the fire department. And then the fire department suggested that «it must have been arson».

Artist Tiina Tammetalu asked me if the house had been insured, and upon receiving a negative answer, said: «That's good, otherwise people would have assumed that you set fire to it yourself.» The house had not been insured and, in addition, housed almost all of my worldly possessions.

Over the years, I had accumulated a decent library, there were several paintings and prints in the house. Especially irreplaceable are the books with dedications, the restoration of which is no longer possible.