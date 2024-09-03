MARTIN EHALA The hate speech bill is like a novice dictator's dream come true

If this bill were passed, Estonia's hate speech law would become much stricter than what the EU Framework Decision requires. It would criminalize public incitement to discrimination based on any of the characteristics listed in Section 151, such as requiring language proficiency for taxi drivers, calling for the introduction of a progressive income tax, or for family benefits to be means-tested. It would also be a hate crime to propose putting the definition of marriage to a referendum, as set forth by the new party ERK in their platform. There would be no need for an immediate threat; it would be enough for someone to call for imposing restrictions on someone else, and the person could be imprisoned for one to three years.