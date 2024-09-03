MARTIN EHALA The hate speech bill is like a novice dictator's dream come true

Estonia's hate speech bill is madness
The European Framework Decision expressly states that it «is limited to combating particularly serious forms of racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law», and concerns public incitement to violence or hatred «based on race, color, religion, descent or national or ethnic origin.»
Section 151 of the Penal Code currently in valid in Estonia, which deals with the incitement of hatred, meanwhile is much broader, also mentioning language, gender, sexual orientation, political opinion, and financial or social status as characteristics. The Estonian law also offers a broader definition of hate speech. This includes public incitement to hatred, violence, or discrimination. The latter is not mentioned in the Framework Decision.
However, the contradiction with the Framework Decision is that, under Section 151, punishment can only be imposed if the act «results in danger to the life, health or property of a person». The Penal Code also sets forth hate speech as a misdemeanor. However, under the Framework Decision, public incitement of violence or hatred should be defined as criminal offenses, regardless of whether they result in an immediate threat to someone's life, health or property.
Bill 232 SE, which is currently pending, is attempting to transpose the Framework Decision in such a way that the limitation concerning immediate threat is removed from the Estonian law and the acts are defined as criminal offenses, while everything else will remain the same.