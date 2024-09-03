ERKKI KOORT Telegram CEO may have engineered his own arrest

Telegram also played a role in the 2021 Russian State Duma elections. Its creator and leader, Pavel Durov, backtracked on his earlier promise not to succumb to government pressure.
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny developed a web application that, according to him, allowed for smart voting.
The issue came to a head when Apple, Google, and Facebook removed Navalny's app. Durov repeatedly emphasized on social media that, unlike these companies, Telegram respects its users and stands for free speech. Durov called this move a dangerous precedent.
When the Kremlin wanted to remove Navalny's smart voting apps from Telegram, they disappeared quickly. Alexei Navalny harshly criticized Telegram's leader, calling him a disappointing coward.
A legend of security
These are just a few examples of the cases associated with Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, but there are more similar instances.
For some inexplicable reason, there is a legend that Telegram is somehow more secure than other messaging apps. This belief likely stems from the fact that encryption supposedly does not occur on the app's servers but on the user's phone. At least, that is the claim.
It is quite surprising how many people were disturbed by the arrest. The idea that France will now have access to all messages has a strong element of fantasy. Firstly, major powers have likely already decrypted it long ago. This is hinted at in a post by former US NSA employee Edward Snowden, who fled the United States in 2013.