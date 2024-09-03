ERKKI KOORT Telegram CEO may have engineered his own arrest

Durov, the founder of Telegram, is often seen as a defender of the opposition and free speech. His background and actions do not support this view, however. Photo: Albert Gea

Durov claimed that he sold his previous platform, VKontakte, due to pressure from the FSB, related to the events in Ukraine in 2014. He reportedly refused to block or share information about people protesting against then-president Viktor Yanukovych. However, by selling the platform, he still facilitated the FSB's access to the data and messages of those who fought in the Maidan Uprising.

In March 2022, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice decided to block access to Telegram across the entire country. It was one of the favorite platforms of then-president Jair Bolsonaro for mobilizing his voters ahead of the October 2022 elections. According to the Supreme Court, the company repeatedly refused to comply with the decisions and demands of the police, the electoral court, and the Supreme Court itself.

Reportedly, this included an investigation into complaints against the Bolsonaro administration concerning the use of official communication channels to spread misinformation.

Three days later, Telegram's operations were restored after the company was deemed to have complied with the Supreme Court's requirements.

During the 2021 elections, Alexei Navalny sharply criticized Telegram's leader, calling him a disappointing coward.