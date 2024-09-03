VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Coup d'état in Russia on stage and in real life

It seems that there will be more such demarches. And the main question here is who does Putin like the least: is it the ones who rock the boat or the ones who lie to his face and in reports. Depending on the answer, we will either see staff reshuffles and changes in the entire structure of the army, or the old system will continue to rot from within.

Putin, like Stalin, fears the army, as the popularity of the army is usually higher than that of the politicians in a country at war. But he is afraid to simply remove all the generals and replace them with new ones. Comrade Stalin tried to do this before World War II and it was for this reason, among others, that Hitler reached Moscow and Stalingrad.