VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Coup d'état in Russia on stage and in real life

3. In a moment of danger, the so-called Putin elite rushed to save not Putin, but themselves and their families: business jets took off around the clock. These people – officials and businessmen alike – believed that Prigozhin would enter Moscow and seize power. They believed that Moscow would capitulate and Putin's power would fall.
Putin personally shows weakness and inaccuracy in his reaction to a direct threat to him.
4. The population is not ready to en masse and independently, without coercion, take the side of the current government, to risk life, health and property for its protection. At the same time, the population remains loyal to the current government in words, declaratively, but this loyalty is not expressed in practical actions.
5. Putin personally shows weakness and inaccuracy in his reaction to a direct threat to him. In a crisis situation, he is ready to quickly retreat at the first demand of the other side. At first, he threatens the disobedient with severe persecution and punishment, but all these threats turn out to be empty words and are easily revoked at the first attempt to reach an agreement.
But today, with Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, none of the above, of course, means that the Putin regime is facing a military coup in the near future. On the contrary, the anti-corruption purges in the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense so far show that the Kremlin feels quite secure in its relations with the military. Whether this situation will continue in the future, if the war does not end and the situation on the fronts does not change seriously in favor of the Russian troops, is an open question. A lot depends on whether Putin manages to avoid full-scale mobilization, as he has been lucky to do so far. This would bring war into every home, putting Russian society in a situation close to what it experienced during both world wars.
The military factor has played and may even now be playing a significant and rather unexpected role in the history of Russia. «Gen. Alekseyev» learned from the attempt experience but has not yet sent e-mails to the commanders of the armies and military districts.