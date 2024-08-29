Estonia to help Ukraine restore sea infrastructure destroyed by Russia.

In cooperation with Ukrainian partners, the Estonian Climate Ministry has developed a comprehensive plan to rebuild ports and fleets damaged by Russian attacks. Currently, they are seeking funding for the plan, which has a budget of 589 million euros.

«We have taken the initiative to help restore the most critical and urgent needs of Ukraine's maritime economy,» Svet said. «This way, we can directly contribute to Ukraine's victory and, in the long term, support their maritime industry.»

The ministers agreed to establish a Ukraine-Estonia working group to strengthen cooperation in implementing the plan and improve information exchange. Ukrainian representatives will also participate in meetings with potential funders worldwide, involving parties from Estonia who were part of developing the plan.

According to Shkurakov, more than half of the Black Sea ports have been rendered inoperable due to Russian attacks. Maintaining functional sea routes is crucial for Ukraine, as the Black Sea is not only essential for grain exports but also for the import of fuel and other goods.