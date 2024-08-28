Government bonds available for purchase from Wednesday

The Estonian state gives preference to retail investors when distributing bonds, but the division of bonds between retail investors and institutional investors has not been determined in advance.

The results of the Estonian government bond offering and distribution will be announced on or around Sept. 11 and bond trading on the Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange will begin on or around Sept. 17. The Estonian state has involved AS LHV Pank and Swedbank AS as transaction managers. The legal advisor of the transaction is the Sorainen law firm.

A government bond is a security issued by the government, which is repaid on a specified maturity date along with a predetermined amount of interest. Interest payments are typically made once a year on a specific date. Those who wish to subscribe for the bonds need a securities account, which can be opened at their home bank. The Estonian retail bond will be freely tradable and listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

In recent years, several countries of Europe, including Belgium, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania and the United Kingdom, have issued government bonds aimed at retail investors, although the bonds have not always been exchange-traded. The maturities of the bonds have ranged from one month to ten years. Since a government bond is one of the lowest-risk financial instruments, their availability has brought new small investors to the securities market.

Estonia has been active in issuing both long-term and short-term bonds since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. At the end of May, investors had four billion euros of long-term and 1.1 billion euros of short-term Estonian government bonds in their portfolios. These bonds have been mainly targeted at professional investors and international funds.

The deposits of Estonian households amounted to a record 12.4 billion euros at the end of July this year, with term deposits accounting for 4.3 billion euros of the total.