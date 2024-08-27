TÕNIS LUKAS Full transition to Estonian-language education is nearing its end

Unfortunately, we did indeed reach a consensus on the political level only two years ago. The press has discussed why these decisions were not made earlier. The question why we have not been able to ensure a fully Estonian-language country, although this is the constitutional task of our state leaders and administration, is also justified.

While holding the position of the minister of education, Isamaa has always consistently led the transition to Estonian-language education and strengthened the role of the Estonian language in the public space, as a language of study and administration. I would like to remind you that the transition of high schools to the Estonian language was drawn up during the government of Mart Laar in 1999-2002. The goal was that by 2007 the transition would have taken place in the same way in all Russian-language schools.

At the demand of the coalition partners at the time, the Social Democrats, it could not be carried out completely, but only in the extent of 60 percent of the lessons, the rest could be in another language. The opposition Center Party was against even such a solution, which in our opinion was too mild.