Forecast: Estonia's GDP to fall by 0.7 pct in 2024

High interest rates have slowed inflation also in the euro area, which is already very close to the level desired by the central bank. According to the forecast by SEB, the deposit interest rate of the central bank will decrease to 2 percent by the end of 2025, with the Euribor rate to be close to that. Borrowing becoming cheaper should revive the economy of the euro area, which according to SEB's forecast will grow by a modest 0.8 percent this year, but by 1.6 percent already in 2025, Nestor said.

The fall in interest rates will also favor the Estonian economy. The analyst pointed out that compared to the other Baltic states, the debt burden of the private sector here is significantly higher, which means more money being spent on loan payments instead of consumption. At the same time, the debt burden of households and businesses is even higher in our main export markets, Finland and Sweden, which is also the main reason why the performance of the Estonian economy has been significantly weaker than that of Latvia or Lithuania in recent quarters.

«On the other hand, the expected interest rate cut could therefore be more favorable for our economy. According to SEB's forecast, Sweden's economic recovery will be quite strong, with GDP growth of 2.6 percent next year and close to 3 percent in 2026. The outlook for exports will remain constrained by Finland, where growth in the coming years will be roughly half that of Sweden,» Nestor added.