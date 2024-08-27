PRIIT ROHTMETS Law fighting against Russian influence is shaking the religious landscape of Ukraine

Since 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea, more and more attention has been paid in Ukraine to the role of the Orthodox Church as an instrument of influence of the Russian state. Already in the 1990s, the Orthodox community in Ukraine, which was previously under the control of the Russian Orthodox Church, split into three large churches, the largest community of which until the start of the full-scale war was the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).
As a direct consequence of the events of 2014, the Ukrainian state took the initiative to have an independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine, with no ties to Moscow. In order to do this correctly according to church law, in June 2016 the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine turned to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople for him to confirm the ecclesiastical independence. In 2019, the ecumenical patriarch issued a letter of confirmation, or tomos, with which the independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine was formed. However, the church subordinate to Moscow refused to join the new church and remained active within the structure of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war in late February 2022, the Orthodox Church has been under constant public scrutiny due to statements made by Patriarch Kirill. Despite the condemnation of Russian aggression, the UOC-MP has been in a difficult situation since the beginning of the war, because it is a giant organization belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church, which is located in the aggressor country and supports the war. Before the war, the church had a total of about 12,000 congregations, by now the number of congregations has dropped by about a quarter, to about 9,000. In Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, part of the church structure has been brought directly under the authority of the Russian Orthodox Church, while in other parts of Ukraine, the tendency to leave the UOC-MP to join the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine has deepened since 2022. Despite this, the UOC-MP network is large and located all over Ukraine.