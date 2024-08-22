Riho Terras The consequences of Germany's decision will be severe. Don't be misled by the success of the Kursk operation

The reality is that Germany has federal reserves of nearly 500 billion euros. Allocating 10 billion or even more for the security of Ukraine (and thereby Germany itself) would not be a problem. The responsibility for this exceptionally poor decision lies with Chancellor Scholz and his government. It's worth noting that the Bundestag elections are due in 2025, and the federal chancellor is prioritizing domestic issues over supporting Ukraine.

The consequences will be serious. Not only Germany's credibility in the eyes of its allies, but also the security of Europe as a whole could be undermined going forward. The Germans have realized this and the federal chancellor is being criticized both by people in the government and the opposition. For example, opposition politician Norbert Röttgen from the CDU has stated that by supporting Ukraine, Germany is also supporting itself.

Despite Ukrainians' masterful performance and the success of the Kursk operation, it's important not to become overly euphoric. Ukraine's situation has clearly deteriorated in recent months, and Russia's gradual progress has given a time advantage to the adversary. This can only be countered with weapons and financial aid, lifting restrictions, and smoother logistics.