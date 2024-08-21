THE MIRACLE OF AUGUST 20 If a new Republic of Estonia had been created in 1991, we might have been in Ukraine's position today

Speculating on what might have been is not particularly rewarding, but if a new state had been created, we would likely have found ourselves today in a situation similar to Ukraine and Belarus, paying a steep price for the full right to self-determination.

At home, Enn told me everything that had happened at Toompea and what he had experienced. His impressions were immediate and fresh. He was particularly impressed by the fact that while the men were still arguing, three women — Sirje Endre, Liia Hänni, and Marju Lauristin — quietly drafted the text of the decision. A national agreement was born to form a Constitutional Assembly from representatives of the Estonian Congress and the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia and to hold parliamentary elections according to the new constitution in 1992.

Representatives of the Estonian Congress were indeed very necessary to ensure that the independence of the state that had existed de jure since February 24, 1918, could be reinstated, rather than a new state being created with all that would entail. The creation of a new Republic of Estonia as a result of the empire's collapse would have meant legal succession from the Soviet Union, remaining within Russia's sphere of influence, automatic citizenship for all residents on Estonian territory during the occupation, a completely different electorate, and so on. Speculating on what might have been is not particularly rewarding, but if a new state had been created, we would likely have found ourselves today in a situation similar to Ukraine and Belarus, paying a steep price for the full right to self-determination. With the restoration of independence, Estonia's natural place in the Western world was far easier to achieve.