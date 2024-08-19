Raivo Vare If this continues, we will not be able to keep our country afloat

This rapid and successful period, despite some setbacks, has progressed upward almost linearly, creating the illusion that this is a natural and inevitably continuing process, even though the international environment has now changed, and the world order that was once conducive to our development is crumbling.

What brought us here will no longer take us further

The window of opportunity created by the favorable political environment during the early years of re-independence provided a strong enough development impulse to not only ensure rapid economic growth but also secure our political integration into Western democracies, becoming a member of the EU and NATO. This, in turn, breathed new life into us and elevated us to full-fledged membership in the family of developed nations in most respects.

There is naturally great temptation to rely on the old, successful formulas. At the individual level, it is much easier to repeat something that has yielded results rather than trying something new and somewhat unpredictable.