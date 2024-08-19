Raivo Vare If this continues, we will not be able to keep our country afloat

There is naturally great temptation to rely on the old, successful formulas. At the individual level, it is much easier to repeat something that has yielded results rather than trying something new and somewhat unpredictable. To mitigate this risk, it would certainly help to effectively use all our existing wisdom, while also finding and adapting suitable parallels from the practices of other countries.
Prioritizing economic development over temporary relief
From an economic perspective, it would definitely make sense to avoid actions that, while alleviating the immediate pain of rising public expenditures, actually hinder economic development or even slow down the pace of recovery, such as the current simple but largely aimless enthusiasm for tax increases at Toompea. Especially when rationalization and cost-cutting decisions, for instance in the public sector, remain insufficient, and legitimate defense needs are used as a cover to conceal this shortfall. Particularly when such political rhetoric is merely a part of an incomplete approach to addressing rising operational costs amid ongoing global inflation.
At the same time, it is clear that considering the current global situation, we must enhance our defense capabilities, which inevitably means increased costs and investments. However, whether this should be done at the expense of losing some economic advantages, such as the tax exemption on reinvested profits, which has distinguished us as a small and remote border state, is uncertain.