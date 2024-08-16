Alar Kilp The call made by Kõlvart and Madison will not form a government, but it can strengthen the voice of the opposition

While a systemic split into two camps cannot be ruled out, it is unlikely that this call will be part of the process to eventually form a government after the 2027 elections. At the moment, the initiative only has the signature of one party leader and one partyless politician. It is in EKRE's self-concept to be the "only political party" that "saves Estonia", EKRE does not want to be one among a coalition of political parties. I also cannot imagine why Isamaa should rule out a coalition with the SDE or the Reform Party years in advance. Our proportional electoral system still prevents the division of parties into two opposing camps. And on the one hand, an ideological common ground unites parties, while on the other hand, parties win over votes from each other precisely when it comes to common ground.