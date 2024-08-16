Alar Kilp The call made by Kõlvart and Madison will not form a government, but it can strengthen the voice of the opposition

Ahead of the 1999 elections, this kind of cooperation was carried out by Mõõdukad, Isamaa and the Reform Party, who were later in Mart Laar's second government (1999-2002), and the motivation was confrontation with the Center Party. At the time, the tactical coalition fell apart when Siim Kallas formed a government together with the Center Party.
The call by Madison and Kõlvart for a broad-based coalition that would form a government after the 2027 elections is therefore partly conventional, and partly unprecedented.
Two and a half years until the next election is a very long time. This period includes the local elections, where campaigning is hardly done in the style of political parties for and against multinational corporations and green-turn companies.
There is also a certain contradiction in the political-tactical message of the call – in domestic politics, political forces are called on to oppose each other in two camps, while the Estonian members of the European Parliament are called on to work together (with the Reform Party, with which there can be no cooperation in domestic politics, but there should definitely be cooperation in the European Parliament).
From the point of view of worldview, the call expresses a certain criticism or expectation in the direction of the Social Democrats (during whose time in government, the livelihood of a considerable part of Estonian people is at risk). While the call rules out the formation of a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), SDE ought to agree with a large part of the policy formulation presented in the call.