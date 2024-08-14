Imre Siil There have always been prime ministers who saw someone more suitable for them as the state secretary

In the Republic of Estonia between the world wars, only one man, Karl Johannes Terras, held the post of state secretary, and then the matter really seemed to be quite clear, that is, the state secretary could be considered the bearer of the continuity of the civil service and the guarantor of the stability of the entire state administration.

When Estonia had regained its independence, Ülo Kaevats became the first state secretary, appointed by the new prime minister, Mart Laar. Although the Government Office was a different body at the time than it is now, it had taken over the functions of the Administrative Department of the Soviet-era Council of Ministers, and these functions, as well as the various subdivisions for their execution, were, moreover, very numerous. Not only that – at first their numbers even increased as several new areas emerged that needed to be dealt with and which were then thought to be best suited to be handled by the Government Office, which was considered to be relatively neutral politically.