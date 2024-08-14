Portland Trail Blazers sign Estonian Henri Drell

Drell, who has been playing basketball as a professional in the United States since 2022, previously had a contract with the Chicago Bulls and its affiliate Windy City Bulls.

Now the Estonian has decided to move on and signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

It is again a dual contract that also allows him to play with Portland's G-League side Rip City Remix.

Last season, Drell became the second Estonian after Martin Müürsepp to play in the NBA. For the Bulls, he managed to record four games, in which he averaged 2.8 points.