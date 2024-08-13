KAIRE UUSEN A few reasons why people in Latvia and Lithuania might be happier than us

Moreover, you could hear sounds of laughter and infectious joy coming from the kitchen – I cannot imagine hearing such sounds at eateries in Estonia. And the breakfast, even the simple foods, had been transformed into an artistic experience: the ham slices were arranged like fans, the cheeses and butter shaped like flowers, adorned with strawberries, tomatoes, and more. And then I remembered that I had also experienced such colorful breakfasts and «Latvian-ness» in Sigulda, Limbaži, Cēsis, and Valmiera, not to mention Kurzeme. Lithuania offers a similar experience, including Vilnius, which is entirely Lithuanian-speaking.

A third sad acknowledgement: it was nice to be back in Estonia, but we sensed that, already in the first couple of hours, we again had to speak to both acquaintances and country neighbors in Russian. We noticed that in our shops (in comparison with Latvia), even in smaller places, a lot of Russian is heard. It was a little surprising that in an old-fashioned stylish eatery next to the Tallinn-Tartu road, where there were quite a lot of patrons, no Estonian could be heard at all, and, at a Tallinn carwash, the text in Russian was much more visible. When we called the telephone company, and chose Estonian-language service, it was again clear that the person answering the call was not Estonian and very likely did not understand the language quite well.