KAIRE UUSEN A few reasons why people in Latvia and Lithuania might be happier than us

I just returned from a short vacation in Latvia and feel much happier again, because something was different there. I'd really like to know if Estonians, whom we see traveling around in Latvia, feel the same? A skeptic might say that prices have risen in Latvia too, and that Estonia is in many ways more orderly in a Nordic fashion, wealthier, and so on.
This is true, but I will say right away that this «different» has nothing to do with Estonia's government, success or prices. I remember feeling the same way in previous years, when I went to Latvia on several occasions, gadding about the country for shorter or longer periods of time, and also traveled in Lithuania. Even Vilnius, figuratively speaking, makes you dance on the street.
Is any research being done on what subconsciously saddens Estonians?
This time, I tried to put into words the unusual feeling of happiness that comes with a Latvia trip. In doing so, I discovered that, unfortunately, politically incorrect talk is also going to be part of it, for which I apologize in advance. Economists all know that in business, one plus one does not equal two, but there are many other factors on which the final result depends. All conditions can be ideal, statistics show beautiful numbers, politicians and scientists tell us nice things, but business does not go well and people are not happy.