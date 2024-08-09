Finland and Germany changing their political course, including Finland (and Sweden) joining NATO, is particularly painful for Moscow. Putin's Russia is committing horrific war crimes in Ukraine, facing accusations of genocide, and failing to influence Western decisions regarding the use of Russia's frozen assets to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine. Therefore, they have launched a new propaganda attack, accusing specifically selected countries – Finland and Germany – of the same crimes that Russia is currently committing.

Russia does not expect these accusations and demands to be taken seriously in Helsinki, Berlin, or enywhere else in the West, but that is not the real goal. Moscow's aim is to lay propagandist groundwork for potential use of force or aggression in the Nordic-Baltic region. Just as it did before February 24, 2022, when its orcs attacked Ukraine. It is not ruled out that Iran may attack Israel, and the latter in turn may respond against Iran and Lebanon. And thus, another major war would begin. Of course, with Moscow's approval, which is very interested in escalating tensions and crisis hotspots. It is all grist for its mill.

A secondary goal is to appeal to the dwindling number of «Russia sympathizers» in the West and other political Russophiles, trying to demonstrate that Western countries are no more virtuous than Russia and make it seem like a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Finally, we must be prepared that Putin's Russia will make similar accusations and demands to Estonia and other Baltic states, as well as Poland and other opponents of the aggression. After all, they «liberated» Estonia in 1940 and 1944, bringing us culture, economic development, and much more. This is how they think and will continue to think. Unfortunately.