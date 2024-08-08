Alar Kilp Social Democrats advancing thanks to pragmatic leadership, crisis in the Center Party

There are certainly more contributing factors. There is no strong Green party in Estonia, which in other countries would be taking votes away from Social Democrats in both European and parliamentary elections. Nordic Social Democrats are in a zero-sum competition with national populists, so a decline in the rating of EKRE can also facilitate the rise of SDE. In uncertain and volatile conditions, jobs and salaries in the public sector have become more popular among young people (Social Democrats are the most popular among 18–24-year-old voters).

To the same extent that Social Democrats are pragmatically taking over supporters from others, other parties have been gaining ground among those voter groups whom the Social Democrats are supposed to be addressing first and foremost as the bearers of the ideology of the welfare state. SDE is supported the most by the youngest people, people with higher education and those who do not have children. Among the elderly, the less educated and the low-paid, other parties are more popular than SDE.

If you listen closely to Läänemets' speeches or read the Social Democrats' program documents, alongside their support for the welfare state and rejection of free market worship, one can also find (neoliberal) ideas about competition, a greater emphasis on economic logic than social justice, equal opportunities rather than equal outcomes, and giving a fishing rod rather than a fish.

As things stand, SDE has gained more because of a crisis in the ranks of its main ideological rival and pragmatic leadership than because of ideology.