According to polls conducted by Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and the polling company Norstat Eesti, the Social Democrats' rating (16.8 percent) rose above that of the Reform Party (16.3 percent) by the end of July. For two years in a row, the Social Democrats have been in government coalitions led by the Reform Party.
The Social Democrats' advancement is underpinned more by pragmatic leadership and communication than ideology. When Lauri Läänemets became the leader of SDE in February 2022, SDE had just scored its poorest result in two decades (5 percent) in the local elections of 2021. In his candidacy speech, Läänemets claimed that the party's ambition «must be nothing less than to be the party of the prime minister.» If one opts for a pragmatic approach, power requires a high rating, and messages must be chosen also with ratings in mind, in addition to worldview.
In the changed security situation, the SDE led by Läänemets has adopted a more nationalist line – while in the dimension of nationalism, SDE doesn't quite measure up to several other political parties, in the process of solving the problem of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, for example, SDE is also notably nationalist. In the 2023 election campaign, the Social Democrats described people's livelihoods as «national security» – that is, used nationalism to frame ideological content, and the dimension of nationalism was not non-existent in why, at the beginning of this year, the Center Party led by Kõlvart was no longer suitable for some top politicians, but SDE was.