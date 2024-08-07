Heido Vitsur It's difficult to find a country in the EU that has fared worse than us over the past 15 years

Although the probability that Estonia could emerge as one of the five richest or five most expensive countries in Europe is very close to zero, it's still useful to know more about who are currently our peers and how we got here. This is to better understand our chances and the factors that shape them.

The facts

Today, according to the World Bank, Estonia ranks 19th in the European Union in terms of GDP calculated at purchasing power parity per capita, with 49,000 dollars. In Western Europe, it ranks 22nd. We are lagging behind Austria, which is in fifth place in the European Union, by 24,700 dollars per capita, and by 21,200 dollars behind Sweden, which is in seventh place.

However, if we were to claim fifth place in Europe, we would have to overtake Iceland, whose GDP per capital is higher by 28,600 dollars than ours.

Looking back, we see that our position in this competition, despite ambitious promises, has not improved over time. In 2008, the gap between us and Austria was only 18,500 dollars, compared with 24,700 dollars now. True, over these years, our relative standard of living compared to Austria has risen from 55 percent to 66 percent.