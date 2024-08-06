Every Soviet person's heart was filled with unbridled fury when the outrageous provocation of the brazen Hitlerite punks, who dared to poke their filthy snouts into our Soviet garden, became known.

Alongside the mangy dogs of German Nazism, the mangy shepherd dog from the German yard, the hissing White Finnish serpent, also raised its head.

This cunning, treacherous serpent dared to crawl with war towards the impregnable fortresses of the Great Socialist State.

He has obviously not benefited from last year's teaching. Oh well, our brave Red Navy and Red Army men will repeat the lesson to him in a clearer form.

Who was it, then, the vile serpent that has driven out its tooth against the invincible motherland of the working people?

It is the savage gang of capitalists, estate owners, White Guard members and their agents – the Defense League, the Lapua and other butchers of the Finnish people.

Such frothy ranting hardly bears any resemblance to a grandiose vocabulary of victors, but rather is a series of deranged and frustrated barks of hate.

