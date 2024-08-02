Estonia to extradite man who procured US-made electronic equipment for Russian military

Shevlyakov was detained by Estonia's Internal Security Service in March last year at the request of the FBI and has been in custody since then.

Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta told a government press conference on Thursday that the government made the decision to extradite Andrey Shevlyakov to the United States, but Shevlyakov is likely to use the opportunity to appeal the decision.

FBI Houston announced on social media in April 2023 that in cooperation with the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce and Estonian Internal Security Service, a man who allegedly procured US-made electronics on behalf of the Russian government and military for more than a decade had been arrested.

Special agent in charge James Smith said that the Estonian citizen, Andrey Shevlyakov, was arrested on March 28 of that year on suspicion of procuring US-made electronics, including radar components and hacking software, on behalf of the Russian government and military.