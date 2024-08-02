The government decided on Thursday to extradite to the United States an Estonian citizen, Andrey Shevlyakov, who is suspected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of procuring US-made electronic equipment for the Russian military.
Estonia to extradite man who procured US-made electronic equipment for Russian military
Shevlyakov was detained by Estonia's Internal Security Service in March last year at the request of the FBI and has been in custody since then.
Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta told a government press conference on Thursday that the government made the decision to extradite Andrey Shevlyakov to the United States, but Shevlyakov is likely to use the opportunity to appeal the decision.
FBI Houston announced on social media in April 2023 that in cooperation with the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce and Estonian Internal Security Service, a man who allegedly procured US-made electronics on behalf of the Russian government and military for more than a decade had been arrested.
Special agent in charge James Smith said that the Estonian citizen, Andrey Shevlyakov, was arrested on March 28 of that year on suspicion of procuring US-made electronics, including radar components and hacking software, on behalf of the Russian government and military.
«For years, Mr Shevlyakov's elaborate web of deceit allowed him to allegedly procure sensitive American-made electronics on behalf of the Russian military. His illegal acquisitions of sophisticated US technology endangered citizens in both Ukraine and the United States,» Smith said. The announcement says that at the time of his arrest, deliveries meant for Shevlyakov in Estonia, including 130 kilograms of radio equipment, were confiscated.
Shevlyakov purchased multiple items, including low-noise pre-scalers and synthesizers, used to conduct high-frequency communications, and analog-to-digital converters, which are components used in defense systems such as electronic warfare systems and missiles. In May 2020, Shevlyakov used one of his front companies to buy a licensed copy of the penetration testing platform Metasploit Pro. Shevlyakov allegedly exported at least 800,000 US dollars worth of items from US electronics manufacturers and distributors between approximately October 2012 and January 2022.
Shevlyakov engaged in this conduct despite being listed on a Department of Commerce-maintained list, known as the Entity List, that designates individuals and companies who are barred from exporting items from the United States without a license. He used false names and a web of front companies to evade the Entity List's restrictions.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment.