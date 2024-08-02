Tõnis Palts A manual for the government: where to find the missing two billion euros

Let's take a look at the major areas for cuts, position by position.

1. Freezing the construction of Rail Baltic. It should be clear to everyone by now that regardless of the millions spent on public relations, it is impossible to turn a flea into an elephant in terms of profitability and reasonableness. Additionally, the prospect that Rail Baltic would make Riga an even bigger Baltic hub and further reduce direct flights from Tallinn Airport is not being addressed.

Moreover, we have no idea how much additional costs the commissioning of the railway will add to the state budget. If Rail Baltic were to be frozen, even temporarily, we would gain at least 500 million euros a year. After all, it also needs to be taken into account that, even if we continue to receive EU subsidies for this crazy project, we will have to use our own money, which could instead be used for the construction of roads. Also, the rate of EU subsidies for Estonia will start to decrease exponentially.

2. Ending renewable energy subsidies. Our business operators will have to start subsidizing offshore wind farm owners to ensure their profitability. According to experts, this amount is 200 million euros per year. It is not taken into account that shifting the burden of ensuring profitability onto consumers inflicts irreparable damage on the competitiveness of Estonian businesses, which in turn means hundreds of millions or even billions of euros in lost future fiscal revenues.

New offshore wind farms also necessitate the reconstruction of Estonia's power grid, such as building an undersea cable between Saaremaa and Latvia, which will cost at least one billion euros. Excessive and one-sided bias towards wind energy also reduces energy security.

3. After Putin's defeat, defense spending must go down. To get defense spending on the right track, we need to issue 1.6 billion euros in bonds directed to the public and then aim defense spending to return to 2 percent of GDP. Interest costs included, the amount saved would be at least 400 million euros a year. Admittedly, once the munitions have been purchased, the international situation must also be taken into account. Defense spending can be brought down after the international community has, metaphorically speaking, knocked Putin's teeth in. This will happen in a few years anyway.

4. Various pension reforms. By increasing the retirement age by two years, we could save 300 million euros a year. If we add to this Kristjan Järvan's proposal to dump the second pension pillar and direct social tax to the first pillar, it would be possible to reduce the budget deficit by another 400 million euros. In total, it's 700 million already.