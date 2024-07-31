African swine fever continues to cause problems in Estonia.

«The numbers indicate that the virus has become more dangerous and is spreading effectively due to the increase in the wild boar population. We can say that we are approaching a peak, which means that pig farmers are once again facing a challenging time,» said Urmas Kirtsi, director general of the Agriculture and Food Board.

No region in Estonia, except the Hiiumaa island, is likely to be unaffected by ASF. The most problematic areas are the border counties -- Põlva, Võru, and Valga.

«Thanks to the diligent work of Estonian hunters, we have kept the situation under control, but animals do not recognize borders, which is why new outbreaks often occur in border areas. Unfortunately, the efforts of Latvia and Russia in controlling the disease are not as effective as ours,» Kirtsi added.

Hunters emphasized the need to find ways to motivate more wild boar hunting, especially in high-risk areas and around pig farms.