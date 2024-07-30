On the one hand, it is a matter of morality and setting an example. On the other hand, the old wisdom holds true: look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.

From the perspective of setting an example, the newly appointed government has started from the wrong end. They first announced tax increases and the need to cut universal benefits, only later considering whether they could cut something from themselves.

The logic behind the tax increases was also flawed. Analysts have already assessed that the proposed tax increases will hit the most vulnerable people the hardest. In the past, it was said that Estonians follow Russian orders with German precision; now the government is implementing social-democratic tax hikes with methods characteristic to the Reform Party.

According to social-democratic ideology, taxes should be higher with more redistribution of wealth, aimed at helping poorer people, at least in theory. Now, taxes are being raised as the Social Democrats want, but it is the poorest people who suffer the most, fitting the Reform Party's approach.