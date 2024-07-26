Pevkur to nominate diplomat Kaimo Kuusk for Defense Ministry's No. 2

Kuusk, 48, was Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine from 2019 to 2023. From 1998 to 2019, he held various positions in the Foreign Intelligence Service, including as deputy director general for the last nine years.

Pevkur said in a press release on Friday that the current geopolitical situation places exceptionally high demands on the post of secretary general of the Ministry of Defense.

«The new secretary general must be very well versed on both Estonia's defense and foreign policy and be capable of acting as a unifying and leading force in the rapidly evolving field of defense. Kaimo Kuusk has long-term experience in the world of foreign affairs and security, as well as in leading a national defense institution. Therefore, I am confident that he will become a strong secretary general who already has a good understanding of the Ministry of Defense's domain and will quickly establish a rapport with the ministry's employees,» Pevkur said.

The minister added that Kuusk's long-time record as ambassador to Ukraine was also a significant factor in his selection, as the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine must be fully utilized to strengthen Estonia's defense.