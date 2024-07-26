Pevkur to nominate diplomat Kaimo Kuusk for Defense Ministry's No. 2

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur is about to nominate diplomat Kaimo Kuusk, who has been working as the Estonian ambassador to Lithuania since 2023, as the candidate for the secretary general of the Ministry of Defense.
Kuusk, 48, was Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine from 2019 to 2023. From 1998 to 2019, he held various positions in the Foreign Intelligence Service, including as deputy director general for the last nine years.
Pevkur said in a press release on Friday that the current geopolitical situation places exceptionally high demands on the post of secretary general of the Ministry of Defense.
«The new secretary general must be very well versed on both Estonia's defense and foreign policy and be capable of acting as a unifying and leading force in the rapidly evolving field of defense. Kaimo Kuusk has long-term experience in the world of foreign affairs and security, as well as in leading a national defense institution. Therefore, I am confident that he will become a strong secretary general who already has a good understanding of the Ministry of Defense's domain and will quickly establish a rapport with the ministry's employees,» Pevkur said.
The minister added that Kuusk's long-time record as ambassador to Ukraine was also a significant factor in his selection, as the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine must be fully utilized to strengthen Estonia's defense.
«Both the personal contacts established in Ukraine and, for example, the experience gained in Lithuania for the development of the defense industry will certainly also contribute to the development of Estonia's national defense. The fact that Kaimo Kuusk has all the necessary permits to work with state secrets is also of no small importance, because at this time the secretary general must be ready to immediately make a 100 percent contribution to the work of the ministry,» Pevkur said.
According to Kuusk, the opportunity to contribute to national defense encourages him to apply for the position of secretary general of the Ministry of Defense.
«Looking at our geography and what has happened in recent years, it is clear that the development of national defense must be and is the highest priority for the Estonian state. The government wants to contribute to security and clearly puts this domain first. I can read this in the coalition agreement, and we will implement it. The additional funds place additional responsibilities on the Ministry of Defense. We must squeeze the maximum out of every euro that the people of Estonia contribute to the defense of their country, so that our defense capability increases,» Kuusk stressed.
Kuusk said he also wants to set a good working atmosphere and the development of human relationships as a priority when working as the secretary general.
Kuusk has been awarded the Order of the White Star, Class V, and the Order of the National Coat of Arms, Class III.
Before the government's decision to appoint the secretary general to office, the committee for the selection of top executives in the civil service must also make its assessment of the candidate.