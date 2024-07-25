Businesses allowed to produce ammunition and munitions at Amari from 2025.

The company that wins the selective bidding will be granted the use of an area of approximately 6,200 square meters on the Amari military campus for a maximum of five years. The RKIK will provide the necessary protective barriers and ensure the availability of utility services. The company's obligation will be to establish temporary production facilities and acquire the necessary equipment for production.

Companies taking part in the selective tender must submit an action plan.

«Based on the action plan, we will assess how the company supports the security plans of Estonian, NATO and Ukraine through various criteria,» said Katri Raudsepp, deputy director General of RKIK.

«The completion of the defense industrial park being developed by the Ministry of Defense will take a few years due to the need to prepare a national designated spatial plan and the scale of the project. Given today's security situation, there is a need to start production as soon as possible. Our goal is to remove barriers in the field and support the development of the munitions industry through creating suitable conditions,» Raudsepp said.

The use of the territory of the defense forces provides an opportunity for the company to immediately start producing munitions.

«Amari has a corresponding infrastructure with security and safety requirements in place, which does not have to be developed from scratch,» Raudsepp added.

She said meetings with representatives of the Estonian defense industry have given a clear signal that local defense industry companies have an interest in expanding their business and participating in the selective tender.

In August, RKIK will organize an information event for interested businesses and publish the terms and conditions of the selective tender together with the evaluation criteria in the Ametlikud Teadanded official bulletin.

The production of munitions at Amari is expected to begin no later than early next year.