Mait Raava The new finance minister still has one last chance to act in a statesmanlike manner

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos told shareholders in a 2016 letter that the consequences of some decisions are irreversible or nearly irreversible — like «one-way doors» — and that these decisions must be made methodically, carefully, slowly, with great deliberation and consultation.

For example, imagine you go through a door and you don't like what you see on the other side of the door, but you can't go back to where you were before. Fortunately, most decisions aren't like that – they're changeable, they're two-way, and then you don't have to live with the negative consequences for too long. Because you can open the door again and go back.

Bezos emphasizes that managers must clearly distinguish between the first and second types of decisions and, accordingly, either make very slow and carefully considered decisions when they have irreversible consequences or make quick and more superficial decisions when they are reversible.