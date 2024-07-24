President appoints Estonia's new government to office

«If anyone does not want to become minister, now is the last chance to say it,» Karis said jokingly before signing the appointment of the government to office.

The parliament had previously given the Reform Party's prime minister candidate Kristen Michal the mandate to form a government. Altogether 64 MPs voted in favor of Michal's authorization on Monday, while 27 MPs were against it.

The Reform Party's ministers include Kristen Michal as prime minister, Jürgen Ligi as finance minister, Yoko Alender as climate minister, Hanno Pevkur as defense minister, Signe Riisalo as minister of social protection, Heidy Purga as culture minister and Erkki Keldo as minister of economic affairs and industry.

Estonia 200's ministers include Margus Tsahkna as foreign minister, Kristina Kallas as minister of education and research and Liia Pakosta as minister of justice and digital affairs.

The Social Democratic Party's (SDE) ministers include Lauri Läänemets as interior minister, Riina Sikkut as health minister, Piret Harman as minister of regional affairs and agriculture and Vladimir Svet as minister of infrastructure.