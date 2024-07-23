Both in Siberia and Moscow

By the beginning of 2024, Russian residents and industrial companies owed more than 15 billion euros for communal services, including nine billion in residents’ debts. If there is no money, there is no repair. The total length of all utility networks in Russia is 900,000 kilometers, and their wear rate exceeds 60 percent. It would take 15 years and 200 billion euros to completely update Russia's housing infrastructure. Considering that the revenues of the Russian budget are planned to be around 350 billion euros in 2024 and in next year's budget they will decrease to 330 billion euros, this task is impossible.

Putin's government has repeatedly tried to implement a national housing modernization program. But a satisfactory result has not been achieved. In 2021, there were 2,900 utility outages in Russia, in 2022 there were 3,200 and in 2023 there were more than 4,900. The number of heat network outages increased several times between 2018 and 2024.