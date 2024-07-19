Mart Kuldkepp Campaigning in the US is taking place at the cost of Ukrainian lives

At least as much effort must definitely be made to undermine the fighting morale of the Democrats and create the conditions for a so-called self-fulfilling prophecy of impending defeat. Everything possible, whether it be Biden's failed televised debate or an assassination attempt against Trump under confusing circumstances, will be used to serve this goal.

The propaganda machines of isolationists are currently working at full speed in order to deepen the feelings of surrender as much as possible and to portray helping Ukraine even at the current level as an overwhelming task for the US.

At the same time, the new allies of the Republicans include some former startup entrepreneurs who got rich in the IT and technical sector and who think that they should have a say in US foreign policy in the same way as the world-famous aviator Charles Lindbergh or the car magnate Henry Ford during World War II. They will likely also be remembered with about the same good words in the future.

The aid package, which only recently became stuck in the US Congress for half a year, is a vivid example of what all this can lead to on the front lines. At the same time, Europe's ability to compensate for the US’ self-isolation until politics on the other side of the Atlantic change again is doubtful. So, there is no serious alternative to US support, at least in the short term, but this of course does not mean that one should not prepare for possible disruptions or a complete interruption of aid.

All in all, there is no doubt that supporting Ukraine is in the national interests of the US, but accepting this knowledge and, if necessary, re-acknowledging it is a painful and lengthy process, which will probably open up various opportunities for Russia to start implementing at the cost of Ukrainian lives.