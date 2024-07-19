Mart Kuldkepp Campaigning in the US is taking place at the cost of Ukrainian lives

At such a time, the sharpened politicization of various issues is inevitable, and unfortunately, the issue of supporting Ukraine has also become an internal political weapon in quite a few of these elections, which illiberally minded candidates have tried to use to attack the ruling political forces.
Depending on the peculiarities of the electoral system, they do not always succeed, of course. Evidence of this can be found in the recent British elections, after which another one of Nigel Farage's parties, Reform UK, had to settle for just a few parliamentary seats, and the French elections, where Marine Le Pen's National Rally was outplayed by the rest of the political forces in the second round of the elections.
However, a potential opposite example may be the presidential elections of the United States, in which the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Republican Party clearly represent an anti-Ukrainian and, in fact, anti-European attitude. It's worth remembering that the latter, at least, is not a new phenomenon in US politics, even if it did mostly languish in the second half of the 20th century.
The propaganda machines of isolationists are currently working at full speed in order to deepen the feelings of surrender as much as possible and to portray helping Ukraine even at the current level as an overwhelming task for the US. At the same time, it must be remembered that in the conditions of political polarization there, there are relatively few so-called swing voters, and it is not certain whether the rhetoric emphasizing the helplessness and limited resources of the US is sufficiently convincing for them.