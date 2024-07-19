The government of the Reform Party, Estonia 200 and the Social Democrats concluded a new coalition agreement

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas submitted her resignation at a government meeting on Monday due to her nomination as the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Kristen Michal, the Reform Party's prime minister candidate, said on Friday that there will be a national defense tax, which will be made up of three parts.

Michal said at Friday's press briefing that the motto of the coalition agreement will be establishing security, and it is also extremely important for Estonia that the war in Ukraine definitely ends with the victory of the Ukrainians.

According to Michal, it is inevitable that there will be a national defense tax Estonia's security costs, which will be made up of the increase in VAT and income tax and the taxation of corporate profits.

He said that VAT will increase by 2 percent from 2025, income tax will also increase by 2 percent from 2026, and from the same time the profit of companies will also be taxed by 2 percent for the benefit of national defense. Its purpose is to bring an additional three billion euros into national defense.

The security taxes would be temporary, valid until the end of 2028.