Riho Terras The main challenge of Europe’s new top leadership

Ursula von der Leyen, who received firm support for a new term from the European Parliament, pointed out two priorities in her pre-vote speech: economic competitiveness and security and defense issues.

Her message was very clear – the European Union must provide Ukraine with both weapons and other aid. Because the security of Europe is being protected on Ukrainian fronts. Europe itself must reorganize its defense sector in order to enable more efficient and faster production of the necessary weapons systems and ammunition. For all this, member states need to contribute much more to defense.

Important changes have already been made for this purpose. When von der Leyen's previous Commission took office and the negotiations of the nuances of the budget framework for the years 2021-2027 began, the defense sector was considerably cut. Funding for both the European Defense Fund and the military mobility project was greatly reduced – mainly at the initiative of the member states themselves.

Will it be possible to convince the member states of the European Union to raise defense spending to an appropriate and up-to-date level?