Riho Terras ⟩ The main challenge of Europe’s new top leadership
Ursula von der Leyen, who received firm support for a new term from the European Parliament, pointed out two priorities in her pre-vote speech: economic competitiveness and security and defense issues.
Her message was very clear – the European Union must provide Ukraine with both weapons and other aid. Because the security of Europe is being protected on Ukrainian fronts. Europe itself must reorganize its defense sector in order to enable more efficient and faster production of the necessary weapons systems and ammunition. For all this, member states need to contribute much more to defense.
Important changes have already been made for this purpose. When von der Leyen's previous Commission took office and the negotiations of the nuances of the budget framework for the years 2021-2027 began, the defense sector was considerably cut. Funding for both the European Defense Fund and the military mobility project was greatly reduced – mainly at the initiative of the member states themselves.
Will it be possible to convince the member states of the European Union to raise defense spending to an appropriate and up-to-date level?
Following the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, it has been quite clearly understood in the corridors of Brussels and Strasbourg that defense issues must also be discussed at the EU level. It is clear that military issues are primarily within the competence of the member states, but it is namely with defense industry cooperation and as a catalyst for coordination that the EU can establish itself.
In my opinion, the outgoing European Commission has taken several steps in the right direction. For example, the goal of raising the Defense Fund to one hundred billion. Obviously, security and defense will be one of the so-called defining areas of the new Commission – will it be possible to boost the defense industry? Will it be possible to convince the member states of the European Union to raise defense spending to an appropriate and up-to-date level?
This will be the main field of work of the new Commission starting in the fall, as well as the defense commissioner who will start work as part of it. Hopefully, the European Parliament will also soon replace the current subcommittee with a standing committee on security and defense – the significance of the field requires it.